One Endpoint to Rule Them All With GraphQL as a query language, it is up to your client application to specify the shape of the data it requires from the server. A GraphQL query returns exactly what a client asks for and no more. There is just one endpoint on the server that is capable of serving all the data that is requested.

Declarative and Strongly-Typed The GraphQL type system helps to ensure that your queries are valid at the time of development. This saves you from frustration of invalid queries and boosts your productivity.

Minimum Payload Since your application receives only the data it requested, the payload is limited to the minimum. This is especially important in mobile or low bandwidth scenarios. Also communication overhead is reduced: querying a complex content graph, GraphQL will be able to deliver all data in just one round trip.