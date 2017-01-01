Build a GraphQL Content API in Minutes
GraphCMS is a GraphQL Based Headless Content Management System
It lets you build a hosted GraphQL backend for your apps and gives you all the tools you need to manage your content
How it Works
1. Define your Content Model
Define the structures, relations and permissions of your application data by using our intuitive content model editor.
2. Manage your Content
Start the data onboarding with our easy-to-use content editor or import existing data from JSON/CSV. Your apps can of course push data to your backend as well.
3. Connect your Apps
Connect your web and mobile apps to the generated and hosted GraphQL endpoint via Relay, Apollo or other GraphQL client libraries.
Build Amazing Apps with GraphCMS
Headless Architecture
Headless CMS architectures are gaining popularity. Build a future-proof API that sets your frontend developers free from the conventions and structures of traditional content management systems.
Lightning Fast Development
Our hosted solution allows you to develop GraphQL applications with the speed of light! After defining your API, content editors can start populating your project with life, while developers can focus on building amazing frontends!
Rich Content Editing
We are proud of our rich and intuitive content editing features. Set up flexible validation rules and give your content editors the tools they need to get the job done. Your editors won't need any tech know-how!
Scalable and Secure
Your web or mobile app is having overnight success? Don't worry about millions of requests! GraphCMS is secure and our cloud infrastructure is ready to scale.
Maintained
Sit back and relax. We'll take care of your backend and make sure that everything is up and running. You can completely focus on what is important - your product!
First Class Support
Do you need support or general consulting on how to create applications with GraphCMS? Our team of GraphQL and API design experts would love to help you out!
We have literally tried every headless CMS out there, Prismic, Contentful, Directus, you name it. None of these seemed just right to us, until we learned about GraphCMS. It is easy to understand, implement and use and it comes at a more than fair price for small projects.Liam Martens, Designer & Developer
Going API-Centric Is Vital
With GraphCMS you are building your ideas with an API-Centric approach. This means that all your data is accessible via an API.
Connect with any data source you like and display your data on any platform you can imagine. Get ready for the internet of things.
We Want to Provide the Best GraphQL Experience for You
We believe that GraphQL is a game changer. But it can be hard to wrap your head around all the new concepts and technologies.
As a headless CMS provider, our goal is to simplify the process of building a GraphQL content API and get you up and running in no time!
All the Cool Stuff
